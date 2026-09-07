Man wanted in Brampton stabbing and 3 attempted carjackings

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are on the hunt for a man who is wanted in connection with a stabbing and several attempted carjackings in Brampton over the weekend.

According to investigators, the suspect attempted to steal a car with the owner seated inside near the area of Clockwork Drive and Creditview Road just after 10 p.m.

“During the incident, the suspect stabbed the victim before fleeing the area on foot,” PRP wrote in a statement shared Monday. “The victim was transported to a local trauma centre where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.”

Detectives say the suspect then went to a nearby home where he allegedly kicked in the front door and told the residents to hand over their car keys.

He was unsuccessful and fled the home, but then attempted to carjack two other vehicles in the area without success.

“None of these victims were injured during the attempts,” police said.

Authorities say the suspect is on the run and believed to be armed and dangerous. He is described as a South Asian man between the ages of 25 and 30, with a slim build and a possible tattoo on his neck.

He was last seen wearing a grey sweater, light-coloured pants, black Crocs, a blue and white Toronto Blue Jays baseball hat, and a black messenger-style bag over his shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.