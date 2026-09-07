‘It is a total loss:’ Downtown Oshawa funeral home destroyed after overnight fire

Firefighters and emergency response crews can be seen at the McIntosh-Anderson-Kellam funeral home in Oshawa early Monday. ROGERS TV

By Nick Westoll

Posted September 7, 2026 2:50 pm.

A funeral home in downtown Oshawa has been completely destroyed after a fire early Monday, officials say.

Jim Lee, a platoon chief with Oshawa Fire Services, told Rogers Television that his department was called just before 4 a.m. by paramedics who smelled smoke in the general area.

He said the smoke was eventually tracked to the McIntosh-Anderson-Kellam Funeral Home on King Street East just south of the Oshawa courthouse. By the time firefighters arrived, Lee said there was an active fire.

“It is a total loss, so we’re just tearing it down to make the area safe,” Lee said as hotspots could be seen as the building was being ripped down.

There were no reports of injuries. It’s unclear if fire detection and suppression systems were working.

At the scene on Monday, crews could be seen using heavy equipment to rip down the building while pouring water onto the structure. Residual smoke and flames could also be seen.

The McIntosh-Anderson-Kellam Funeral Home website had an urgent notice posted on its website confirming the fire and its impact on the business.

“We want to reassure everyone that steps are being taken to secure the property,” the notice said in part.

“The situation is under control, and the safety and well-being of our families, staff, and community remain our highest priority.”

The notice said staff with Mount Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery are helping with responding to questions and concerns.

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