Poilievre calls for more transparency from Carney as counter tariffs set for Tuesday

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for more transparency from the prime minister as Ottawa is set to impose counter tariffs on American goods on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump last month launched tariffs on goods ranging from hockey sticks and cement to honey, after trade talks between the two nations broke down.

Countervailing Canadian tariffs are set to affect American goods such as dairy products, plywood and sunscreen.

Poilievre says Canadians need to see how much the counter tariffs will cost consumers and businesses, and what Prime Minister Mark Carney will do to offset those costs.

Poilievre is also renewing his call for the prime minister to release the full text of a trade deal that fell through with the Americans, saying Canadians need to see what Carney walked away from.

In a Labour Day statement, Carney said Canada is looking to diversify its trading partners and that Canada works best when we look out for one another.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2026.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press