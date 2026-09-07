U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to ban the sale of Bombardier products in the United States.

In a social media post, Trump claimed the Canadian aircraft manufacturers’ products “aren’t good enough!”

“Over 50% of their revenue comes from the United States — They live off American Buyers, American Companies, American Airports, and American Service — All while Canada blocks our GREAT American Banks, and Companies, throughout the U.S.A.,” he wrote in part.

“That Era is OVER! If they want our Market, they must build here, and stop treating America like a ‘piggybank,’” he added.

Trump’s comments come just hours before Canada’s counter-tariffs on $27.6 billion worth of goods are set to take effect.

Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette responded to Trump’s remarks in her own social media post saying she “will not respond to provocation with provocation.”

“Bombardier is a source of pride for Quebec, a flagship of our economy, and a major player in our aerospace industry,” she wrote. “Behind this company are thousands of Quebec workers who showcase our expertise around the world.”

Fréchette said she reached out to the CEO of Brombardier, Eric Martel, to offer support.

“Quebec will not allow anyone to dictate where our companies must produce in order to access a market,” she added. “We will defend our companies, our workers, and our expertise with resolve.”

Bombardier has multiple facilities in Canada and around the world, including nearly a dozen U.S. states, such as Florida, Texas, New Jersey and Michigan.