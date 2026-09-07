Trump says he won’t allow Bombardier to sell products in the U.S.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 7, 2026 3:47 pm.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to ban the sale of Bombardier products in the United States.

In a social media post, Trump claimed the Canadian aircraft manufacturers’ products “aren’t good enough!”

“Over 50% of their revenue comes from the United States — They live off American Buyers, American Companies, American Airports, and American Service — All while Canada blocks our GREAT American Banks, and Companies, throughout the U.S.A.,” he wrote in part.

“That Era is OVER! If they want our Market, they must build here, and stop treating America like a ‘piggybank,’” he added.

Trump’s comments come just hours before Canada’s counter-tariffs on $27.6 billion worth of goods are set to take effect.

Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette responded to Trump’s remarks in her own social media post saying she “will not respond to provocation with provocation.”

“Bombardier is a source of pride for Quebec, a flagship of our economy, and a major player in our aerospace industry,” she wrote. “Behind this company are thousands of Quebec workers who showcase our expertise around the world.”

Fréchette said she reached out to the CEO of Brombardier, Eric Martel, to offer support.

“Quebec will not allow anyone to dictate where our companies must produce in order to access a market,” she added. “We will defend our companies, our workers, and our expertise with resolve.”

Bombardier has multiple facilities in Canada and around the world, including nearly a dozen U.S. states, such as Florida, Texas, New Jersey and Michigan.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'It is a total loss:' Downtown Oshawa funeral home destroyed after overnight fire

Oshawa firefighters were called to the area of the McIntosh-Anderson-Kellam Funeral Home just before 4 a.m. on Monday.

3h ago

King Charles clarifies status of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, after their return to the UK

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has reiterated that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, remain non-working members of the royal family following their return to the United Kingdom.

1h ago

Woman charged with attempted murder in Mississauga stabbing

A woman has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that took place in Mississauga over the weekend. Officers were called to the area of Main Street and Dundas Street East just...

updated

21m ago

Poilievre calls for more transparency from Carney as counter tariffs set for Tuesday

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for more transparency from the prime minister as Ottawa is set to impose counter tariffs on American goods on Tuesday.

4h ago

Top Stories

'It is a total loss:' Downtown Oshawa funeral home destroyed after overnight fire

Oshawa firefighters were called to the area of the McIntosh-Anderson-Kellam Funeral Home just before 4 a.m. on Monday.

3h ago

King Charles clarifies status of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, after their return to the UK

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has reiterated that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, remain non-working members of the royal family following their return to the United Kingdom.

1h ago

Woman charged with attempted murder in Mississauga stabbing

A woman has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that took place in Mississauga over the weekend. Officers were called to the area of Main Street and Dundas Street East just...

updated

21m ago

Poilievre calls for more transparency from Carney as counter tariffs set for Tuesday

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for more transparency from the prime minister as Ottawa is set to impose counter tariffs on American goods on Tuesday.

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos