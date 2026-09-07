Two people dead after plane crash in southern Alberta, challenges reaching site

Alberta RCMP say two people have died in a plane crash near a mountain in the Kananaskis area.

By , The Canadian Press

Posted September 7, 2026 10:24 am.

Officials were facing challenges Sunday with their investigation into a deadly plane crash that killed two people in southern Alberta.

In an emailed response to CityNews, the Transportation Safety Board said weather and location were inhibiting their ability to reach the crash site.

The plane, a single-engine Cirrus SR22, left Springbank, AB just after 8:50 a.m. Saturday and crashed about 25 minutes later, says the TSB. The plane was on an instrument flight to Campbell River, BC.

Police say the crash site is near Mount McDougall in Kananaskis Country,.

The TSB adds the crash site is about 55 kilometres west-southwest of the airport the plane departed from.

The two deceased were the only occupants of the aircraft.

RCMP say their bodies had not been recovered as of Sunday morning.

A sign marks the entrance to Kananaskis Country, Alta., Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
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