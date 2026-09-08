Brampton man charged in string of alleged armed retail robberies

On Tuesday, authorities announced that 22-year-old Teepinder Singh Ghuman of Brampton was arrested on Aug. 29. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 8, 2026 10:06 am.

A Brampton man is facing several criminal offences for allegedly robbing multiple retail establishments at knife point in a span of 10 days last month.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) says that between Aug. 14 and Aug. 24, the suspect allegedly targeted five retailers in Brampton, and in each incident, the accused entered the business, brandished a large knife, and demanded money.

No physical injuries were reported, police said.

On Tuesday, authorities announced that 22-year-old Teepinder Singh Ghuman of Brampton was arrested on Aug. 29. He’s been charged with five counts of robbery, six counts of disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence and one count of attempt to commit an indictable offence.

Ghuman was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact PRP investigators.

These allegations have not yet been proven in court.

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