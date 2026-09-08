A Canadian comedian is generating buzz with his new documentary on Silicon Valley fraudster Elizabeth Holmes.

Nathan Fielder’s film “You Can See Everything” had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado over the weekend, quickly becoming one of the season’s most talked-about films.

Holmes was convicted of fraud in 2022, after her startup Theranos exaggerated the results it could garner from a device it developed to detect hundreds of diseases with just a few drops of blood.

About a month before she went to jail in 2023, Fielder moved in with her and started chronicling her preparations for incarceration.

The film, which is reportedly three hours long, is expected to be released in October.

Vancouver-bred Fielder is best known for blending comedy and reality across projects that blur the lines between truth and fiction.

He’s behind HBO docu-comedy TV series “The Rehearsal,” which stages elaborate rehearsals to help people prepare for big life moments.

He previously starred in Nathan on Your Side segments for CBC’s “This Hour Has 22 Minutes,” which satirized consumer protection shows and TV reporting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2026.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press