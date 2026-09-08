Canadian rescued after yacht found submerged in remote part of Indian Ocean

A Canadian tourist is reported to be in good health after his yacht was found by Australian rescuers partially submerged in a remote part of the Indian Ocean.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority, or AMSA, says the man was reported to be travelling from Darwin, on the northern tip of Australia, to the Aussie territory of Christmas Island south of Jakarta, Indonesia.

An AMSA news release says the yachtsman twice failed to check in with family in Canada on Sunday and his brother contacted authorities in Australia.

Officials say searchers found a partially submerged catamaran in ocean waters roughly 1,000 kilometres east-southeast of Christmas Island, and the man was found in the vessel’s dinghy, also known as a tender.

They say an air rescue helicopter dropped life-saving supplies, such as a life raft and emergency beacon, along with food and water, for the man who was later brought aboard a Royal Australian Navy helicopter.

Alex Barrell with the AMSA says boaters should be prepared before lifting anchor.

“This incident also highlights how quickly circumstances can change and deteriorate offshore and the importance of being prepared before heading to sea,” Barrell said in a news release Monday.

“Having reliable communications and a trusted person ashore who knows when to raise the alarm can make all the difference.”

Dan Gillis, manager of the AMSA Rescue Coordination Centre in Canberra, said in a video statement that there had been severe weather in the area where the vessel was last reported to be.

Gillis said the sailor was in good condition and was to be taken back to the Australian city of Darwin.

“Wonderful to be able to provide assistance to this Canadian sailor who got into trouble in a very remote part of the world,” he said in the video statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2026.

Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press