Canadian rescued after yacht found submerged in remote part of Indian Ocean

Several yachts anchor outside White Bay in Jost Van Dyke on Sunday, May 24, 2026, in the British Virgin Islands. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press

Posted September 8, 2026 2:17 am.

Last Updated September 8, 2026 5:39 am.

A Canadian tourist is reported to be in good health after his yacht was found by Australian rescuers partially submerged in a remote part of the Indian Ocean.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority, or AMSA, says the man was reported to be travelling from Darwin, on the northern tip of Australia, to the Aussie territory of Christmas Island south of Jakarta, Indonesia.

An AMSA news release says the yachtsman twice failed to check in with family in Canada on Sunday and his brother contacted authorities in Australia.

Officials say searchers found a partially submerged catamaran in ocean waters roughly 1,000 kilometres east-southeast of Christmas Island, and the man was found in the vessel’s dinghy, also known as a tender.

They say an air rescue helicopter dropped life-saving supplies, such as a life raft and emergency beacon, along with food and water, for the man who was later brought aboard a Royal Australian Navy helicopter.

Alex Barrell with the AMSA says boaters should be prepared before lifting anchor.

“This incident also highlights how quickly circumstances can change and deteriorate offshore and the importance of being prepared before heading to sea,” Barrell said in a news release Monday.

“Having reliable communications and a trusted person ashore who knows when to raise the alarm can make all the difference.”

Dan Gillis, manager of the AMSA Rescue Coordination Centre in Canberra, said in a video statement that there had been severe weather in the area where the vessel was last reported to be.

Gillis said the sailor was in good condition and was to be taken back to the Australian city of Darwin.

“Wonderful to be able to provide assistance to this Canadian sailor who got into trouble in a very remote part of the world,” he said in the video statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2026.

Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC's Line 6 shut down between Finch West and Humber College due to early‑morning system failure

Commuters on Line 6 Finch West faced delays Tuesday morning after the TTC announced a full shutdown of service between Finch West and Humber College stations due to a system failure. The disruption...

TRANSIT ALERT

Just now

Canada's retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods officially in effect

Countervailing Canadian tariffs against the United States officially came into effect at midnight on Tuesday. The measures are set to impact $27.6 billion worth of American goods, such as dairy products,...

8m ago

Back‑to‑school week begins with sunshine, rising humidity and mid‑week showers across Toronto, GTA

Toronto students heading back to class this week will start the stretch under bright skies and comfortable warmth, but conditions will shift quickly as humidity builds and showers move in mid‑week. The...

1h ago

New, steeper GO Transit and UP Express fare evasion penalties beginning

If someone riding GO Transit and UP Express is caught for fare evasion a second time, the fine jumps up to $300.

17h ago

Top Stories

TTC's Line 6 shut down between Finch West and Humber College due to early‑morning system failure

Commuters on Line 6 Finch West faced delays Tuesday morning after the TTC announced a full shutdown of service between Finch West and Humber College stations due to a system failure. The disruption...

TRANSIT ALERT

Just now

Canada's retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods officially in effect

Countervailing Canadian tariffs against the United States officially came into effect at midnight on Tuesday. The measures are set to impact $27.6 billion worth of American goods, such as dairy products,...

8m ago

Back‑to‑school week begins with sunshine, rising humidity and mid‑week showers across Toronto, GTA

Toronto students heading back to class this week will start the stretch under bright skies and comfortable warmth, but conditions will shift quickly as humidity builds and showers move in mid‑week. The...

1h ago

New, steeper GO Transit and UP Express fare evasion penalties beginning

If someone riding GO Transit and UP Express is caught for fare evasion a second time, the fine jumps up to $300.

17h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos