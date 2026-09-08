Can’t attend TIFF? These 6 festival films are coming soon to theatres or streaming

TORONTO — If you’re unable to attend the Toronto International Film Festival or can’t pack any more movies into its 11-day stretch, here are a few you won’t have to wait much longer to see.

“Run Terry Run”

In theatres Oct. 9

Director Sean Menard draws from never-before-seen footage of Terry Fox to chronicle how the 21-year-old with an amputated right leg from osteosarcoma developed his grand ambition to run across the country.

While most Canadians know Fox’s story well, Menard strives to take viewers behind the scenes of a journey that captured the attention of an entire nation and sparked an enduring legacy of cancer fundraising.

“Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother”

In select theatres Oct. 9

“Moonlight” star Mahershala Ali leads this Texas-based thriller about a devout Muslim family man, who is also a contract killer, as he wrestles with his career and how to provide for his family.

When his wife dies, Ali’s character is prepared to give up the bloodshed, but his employer has other ideas.

“Always Lalisa”

In theatres and Imax Oct. 12

When K-pop superstar and “White Lotus” actress Lisa stepped away from Blackpink for a year of independence, cameras started rolling.

They captured the fears and pressures that came along with launching a solo career, pursuing acting and balancing a personal life. Ultimately, the film depicts an intimate portrait of how Lisa felt as the clock ticked toward her return to the girl group.





“The Only Living Pickpocket in New York”

In Toronto and Vancouver theatres Oct. 23, wide release Oct. 30

Rare lead John Turturro stars in this crime drama as an aging pickpocket with an ailing wife, who sells the spoils he pilfered on New York transit to a pawn broker pal, played by Steve Buscemi. Canada’s Tatiana Maslany is also part of the supporting cast.

When Turturro’s character targets a swaggering scion from a local crime family, it turns his livelihood upside down and has him fighting to avoid the clan’s rath.

“Everest: The Other Side”

In theatres and Imax Oct. 30

Filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin are following up the Oscar-winning “Free Solo” with another climbing documentary. This one takes viewers up Mount Everest via the North Face – a high-stakes route from China that only five people have ever successfully used to summit the behemoth.

Climbing couple Jim Morrison and Hilaree Nelson want to not only reach the top but then ski down through a dangerous, near-vertical stretch. Few have attempted the feat and the last person to try disappeared on their descent.

“Possible Love”

On Netflix on Nov. 6

Filmmaker Lee Chang-dong, best known for the South Korean psychological thriller “Burning,” is behind this exploration of two married couples.

One of the pairs is struggling with unemployment, drawing the attention of the other, an affluent couple with a documentarian spouse. As their lives increasingly intertwine, the pressures of being on camera and their uneven power dynamics begin causing tension and raise questions of who gets to tell whose story?

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2026.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press