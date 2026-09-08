How economic hardship increases gender-based violence

Numerous studies point to how times of economic hardship can lead to increased domestic violence, financial abuse, and gender-based violence. The COVID-19 pandemic, followed quickly by inflation, and now a economic trade war, the last few years have increasingly proven difficult for couples and families experiencing financial vulnerability.

Host Catherine Jette is speaking with Anuradha Dugal, executive director of Women’s Shelters Canada, to discuss the prevalence of economic abuse in Canada.

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