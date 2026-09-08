Goldbloom to step down as chair of Hockey Canada board of directors

Hockey Canada board chair Jonathan Goldbloom takes part in the end-of-tournament news conference at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, in St. Paul, Minn., on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 8, 2026 12:00 pm.

Last Updated September 8, 2026 12:10 pm.

CALGARY — Jonathan Goldbloom is stepping down as chair of the Hockey Canada board of directors, the national governing body announced Tuesday.

Goldbloom chose not to seek re-election when his term expires in December and will leave the volunteer position on Oct. 5.

Hockey Canada says the board will appoint an interim chair to serve until the organization’s annual meeting on Dec. 5.

Goldbloom first joined Hockey Canada in December 2022 as a member of the organization’s transition board of directors.

The board was elected following a report by former Supreme Court Justice Thomas Cromwell, which reviewed the organization’s governance in the wake of the scandal involving allegations of sexual assault by members of the 2018 Canadian men’s junior hockey team.

Goldbloom, a Montreal resident, was then elected to a three-year term as chair in November 2023, taking over from Hugh L. Fraser.

“Serving on the Hockey Canada board of directors with my colleagues for nearly four years has been the privilege of a lifetime, and I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to work with so many people who have become lifelong friends,” said Goldbloom in a statement. “Hockey Canada has come such a long way since our transition board of directors was elected in 2022, and I am confident that our members, board and staff are well positioned to lead our national winter sport to unprecedented success.

“It is the appropriate moment to have a new chair begin to lead the organization during the first year of the Olympic and Paralympic quadrennial, and this fall, I look forward to shifting my role to Team Canada’s No. 1 fan.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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