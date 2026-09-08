Man wanted over killings of wife and daughters in UK pleads guilty to gun offenses in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A man wanted by British police over the killings of his wife and two daughters pleaded guilty Tuesday to firearms offenses in South Africa, where he was arrested in July while on the run.

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma’s guilty pleas to charges of illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition were part of a plea deal, South African prosecutors said. Tshuma also pleaded guilty to an immigration offense for entering South Africa while he was a fugitive.

South African authorities say they will move to extradite him to the U.K. after his local court case is concluded. Prosecutors in the U.K. say he will be charged with three counts of murder.

Tshuma’s wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, and their daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5, were found dead at their home near the town of Bedford, north of London, on July 6. They had all suffered head injuries.

British police say they believe Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma left the U.K. on July 4 and traveled to Zimbabwe and then arrived in South Africa before the bodies were discovered.

Tshuma, who was identified as a British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage, was arrested in Johannesburg on July 10 while in possession of a gun and ammunition after Interpol issued a notice for him to be apprehended.

South African police have said that they suspect he was going to use the gun to kill himself.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

The Associated Press