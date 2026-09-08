Mid-week storm, heavy rain on the way for Toronto, GTA

Wet weather is making a comeback just a week after Toronto and the GTA saw a torrential summer downpour that led to flooding, downed trees and wide spread power outages.

Another round of storms are in store for the GTA on Wednesday, but CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai says they will not be as intense as last week.

“If last week’s severity was a 10/10, I am forecasting [Wednesday’s] to be closer to five or six out of 10,” Ramsahai said.

Heavy downpours are expected on Wednesday afternoon with the potential for localized flooding. There is also the potential for lightning between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Compared to wind gusts up to 130 kilometres per hour last week, this round of storms will see winds in the range of 60–80 kilometres per hour.

“We start talking about the potential for wind damage and power outages at 90+ kilometres per hour — we shouldn’t get there with these ones [on Wednesday],” she said.

The risk for hail and tornadoes remains low.

More to come