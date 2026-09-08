Neo Financial says it is cutting 102 positions, amounting to about 10% of its staff

CALGARY — Neo Financial says it is laying off 102 of its employees, amounting to about 10 per cent of its workforce.

The Calgary-based financial technology firm announced the move in a post on LinkedIn, sharing a message that was sent to employees.

The company says the cuts are taking place across nearly every part of the business.

The message says the company grew quickly over the years, ultimately slowing down operations.

Neo Financial says it will now look to “operate as a simpler and faster team.”

CEO Andrew Chau described the move in a LinkedIn post as the “hardest day” the company has had.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2026.

The Canadian Press