4 charged after armed home invasion in Richmond Hill, 5th suspect still wanted by police

One person was injured in a shooting following what police believe to be a home invasion in Richmond Hill. Shauna Hunt reports.

By Nick Westoll

Posted September 8, 2026 4:06 pm.

York Regional Police officers say four people are facing a variety of charges while they search for a fifth suspect wanted in connection with an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill that left an occupant with serious injuries.

Officers said emergency crews were called to Josie Drive, near Yonge Street and Weldrick Road West, at around 7 a.m. on Sunday with reports of at least one weapon being seen.

Investigators alleged multiple suspects forced their way into the home. They said a person inside was confront and assaulted. A gun was fired, but officers said the injured victim wasn’t hit by a bullet.

Before officers could arrive at the scene, investigators said the suspects took off in a black Cadillac Escalade. Investigators said the victim was taken to a hospital by paramedics in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

In an update released Tuesday afternoon, officers said the Escalade was stopped on Highway 401 in Cobourg sometime later and evidence from the scene of the invasion was seized. A female driver, who was alone in the vehicle at the time, was arrested.

Three other suspects were identified by investigators, the update said, and also taken into custody.

Investigators said a warrant was issued at a Toronto home and money, an unspecified controlled substance and bullets were seized.

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Officers said Terrebonne, Que., resident Georges-Junior Saint-Elien, was charged with robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent. They added the accused was wanted for unrelated offences by Montreal police officers.

Christopher Fils-Aime was charged with robbery with a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a firearm while prohibited, breach of probation, assault causing bodily harm, obstructing justice, possession of ammunition while prohibited and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Ivy Hewes and Justin Johnson were both charged with accessory after the fact to robbery with a firearm.

Meanwhile, investigators said they’re still on the search for an unidentified fifth suspect as the probe continues.

CityNews spoke with the homeowners, a family of four who do not want to be identified, confirmed they were not injured.

Neighbours told CityNews that rooms in the home are rented out to tenants, but as of Tuesday afternoon police didn’t confirm any further details about who was injured in the shooting.

With files from Dilshad Burman

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen outside a Richmond Hill home following a home invasion and shooting on Sept. 7, 2026. CITYNEWS/Daniel Berry
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