Toronto increasing police presence during Jewish holiday weekend

Toronto police are increasing their presence throughout the city as members of the Jewish community prepare to observe the High Holidays. Catalina Gillies reports.

By Catalina Gillies and Denio Lourenco

Posted September 8, 2026 11:21 pm.

Toronto police are increasing their presence throughout the city, as members of the Jewish community prepare to observe the High Holidays.

With Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur approaching, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw says authorities are taking additional steps to help keep people safe as they gather to observe the holidays.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Demkiw said officers will be deployed at Jewish places of worship, community gathering spaces and other locations where people are expected to gather.

“We have seen an alarming increase in hate-motivated incidents targeting the Jewish community in Toronto and indeed in cities around the world,” he told reporters. “To address this, Toronto police have implanted a range of plans and strategies and deployed additional resources.”

“We’ll have command posts deployed in strategic areas, including one at Bathurst and Sheppard. Task Force Guardian will also be deployed,” he explained.

“As a reminder, Task Force Guardian will consist of officers with specialized tactical training and capabilities, including having access to patrol rifles,” Demkiw added.

The heightened security comes months after a series of shootings targeting Toronto-area synagogues. In March, three synagogues were targeted by gunfire within the span of about a week. And in July, two locations of the Jewish-owned Kiva’s Bagel Bar were targeted in overnight vandalism and shooting incidents.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow joined Demkiw to address what she described as an “unacceptable rise in antisemitic incidents.”

“We have a more visible police presence in communities,” she added. “We have created safety grants for faith-based institutions, and we have launched widespread anti-hate public education campaigns.”

Tuesday’s press conference came ahead of a mayoral debate hosted by the group, Jewish Lawyers of Canada later that evening.

Mayoral candidates Brad Bradford and Chris Alexander participated, but Chow opted to skip the debate, citing her no-event stance before her campaign launch on September 9. She is expected at the Daily Bread Food Bank debate on Sept. 14.

Meanwhile, the enhanced police presence will be deployed in time for Rosh Hashanah from Sept. 11 to 13 and will remain until the anniversary of the October 7th Hamas terrorist attack.

Photo shows Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw and Mayor Olivia Chow at a press conference on Tues. Sept. 8, 2026.
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump signs executive orders barring import of certain Canadian goods, including alcohol

The United States will completely bar the import of certain Canadian goods, including motorcycles and alcohol, after President Trump issued a new round of executive orders on Tuesday evening. The orders,...

1h ago

Carney warns of tough times ahead in national address as retaliatory tariffs begin

OTTAWA — Canada's pivot away from the United States will "come at a cost" but the alternative would be far worse, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday.

6h ago

The Associated Press says it will still refer to Lake Ontario, not Lake America

The Associated Press says it will continue to refer to Lake Ontario by its original name, and not Lake America.

4h ago

Mid-week storm, heavy rain on the way for Toronto, GTA

Wet weather is making a comeback just a week after Toronto and the GTA saw a torrential summer downpour that led to flooding, downed trees and wide spread power outages. "If last week's severity was...

10h ago

Top Stories

Trump signs executive orders barring import of certain Canadian goods, including alcohol

The United States will completely bar the import of certain Canadian goods, including motorcycles and alcohol, after President Trump issued a new round of executive orders on Tuesday evening. The orders,...

1h ago

Carney warns of tough times ahead in national address as retaliatory tariffs begin

OTTAWA — Canada's pivot away from the United States will "come at a cost" but the alternative would be far worse, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday.

6h ago

The Associated Press says it will still refer to Lake Ontario, not Lake America

The Associated Press says it will continue to refer to Lake Ontario by its original name, and not Lake America.

4h ago

Mid-week storm, heavy rain on the way for Toronto, GTA

Wet weather is making a comeback just a week after Toronto and the GTA saw a torrential summer downpour that led to flooding, downed trees and wide spread power outages. "If last week's severity was...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos