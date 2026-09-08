Trump threatens to ban Canadian products from government contracts

Prime Minister Mark Carney is warning Canadians about the potential impact of the cross-border trade war as new retaliatory tariffs go into effect. Glen McGregor looks at Carney's message, and whether there's any chance a trade deal can be reached.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 8, 2026 4:56 pm.

Last Updated September 8, 2026 5:56 pm.

U.S. President Donald Trump took more jabs at Canada on Tuesday – this time threatening to remove Canadian products from government contracts in response to the country’s retaliatory tariffs which came into effect at midnight.

In a social media post, Trump said he would direct his trade representatives and the U.S. General Services Administration, which oversees federal contracts, to “take all necessary steps” to remove Canadian-origin products “unless Canada restores full and fair reciprocity for American Farmers and Companies.”

“This should have been cut off years ago, by other Administrations, like it was by mine, only to [be] reinstituted by Sleepy Joe Biden,” he added.

Related:

Trump claims “the Canadian Government, including Canadian Provinces, have banned American Small Businesses and Companies from selling into their Government Procurement Markets.”

He said “that is not reciprocity, it is a Canadian Trade Scam.”

In his post, Trump seemed to be referring to Ottawa’s “Buy Canadian Policy,” which was launched after the president targeted Canada with tariffs and threats of annexation.

The United States also has a “Buy America” policy that prioritizes domestic purchasing in key sectors.

With files from The Canadian Press.

President Donald Trump speaks Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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