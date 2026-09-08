The TTC says trains are not running on a stretch of Line 2 due to an “injury on the tracks.”

In a post on X just after 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the transit agency said subways service was shut down between Ossington and St. George stations.

Shuttle buses have been deployed, the TTC said.

As of 10:33 AM – Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: No service between Ossington and St George stations while we respond to an injury on the tracks. Shuttle buses are on the way. https://t.co/SQSssiWgYV — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) September 8, 2026

It’s not yet known that occurred that led to the injury but Toronto police say they were called to Bathurst Station for a “subway disruption.”

SUBWAY DISRUPTION:

Bathurst Subway Station

10:17am

-officers are on scene investigating

-train service has stopped at this station

-use alternate routes#GO1887324

^jl — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 8, 2026

This is the second major disruption TTC riders have had to deal with since the morning. Earlier in the day, Line 6 Finch West was shut down between Finch West and Humber College stations due to a system failure. Service has since resumed on that line.