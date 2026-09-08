No subway service on stretch of TTC’s Line 2 due to ‘injury on the tracks’
Posted September 8, 2026 10:41 am.
The TTC says trains are not running on a stretch of Line 2 due to an “injury on the tracks.”
In a post on X just after 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the transit agency said subways service was shut down between Ossington and St. George stations.
Shuttle buses have been deployed, the TTC said.
It’s not yet known that occurred that led to the injury but Toronto police say they were called to Bathurst Station for a “subway disruption.”
This is the second major disruption TTC riders have had to deal with since the morning. Earlier in the day, Line 6 Finch West was shut down between Finch West and Humber College stations due to a system failure. Service has since resumed on that line.