TRANSIT ALERT

TTC’s Line 6 shut down between Finch West and Humber College due to early‑morning system failure

The disruption was first reported just after 5 a.m., with the TTC issuing an updated advisory at 6:24 a.m. confirming the closure remained in effect. Photo: CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 8, 2026 6:32 am.

Last Updated September 8, 2026 6:46 am.

Commuters on Line 6 Finch West are facing significant delays Tuesday morning after the TTC announced a full shutdown of service between Finch West and Humber College stations due to a system failure.

The disruption was first reported just after 5 a.m., with the TTC issuing an updated advisory at 6:45 a.m. confirming the closure remained in effect. Shuttle buses are currently running along the affected stretch, though riders should expect crowding and extended travel times during the morning rush.

The TTC told 680 NewsRadio that there is no estimated time for restoration, with a transit spokesperson adding that a planned reset of the system overnight didn’t turn back on on Tuesday morning.

Metrolinx is expected to work on the issue as it oversees the Finch West LRT.

Riders are being advised to allow for extra travel time and to check real‑time updates through TTC channels as crews work to resolve the issue.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods officially in effect

Countervailing Canadian tariffs against the United States officially came into effect at midnight on Tuesday. The measures are set to impact $27.6 billion worth of American goods, such as dairy products,...

6m ago

Back‑to‑school week begins with sunshine, rising humidity and mid‑week showers across Toronto, GTA

Toronto students heading back to class this week will start the stretch under bright skies and comfortable warmth, but conditions will shift quickly as humidity builds and showers move in mid‑week. The...

1h ago

New, steeper GO Transit and UP Express fare evasion penalties beginning

If someone riding GO Transit and UP Express is caught for fare evasion a second time, the fine jumps up to $300.

17h ago

Food Allergy Canada calls for laws requiring schools to stock epinephrine devices

TORONTO — Last May, six-year-old Kofi Berkley started getting itchy and developing bumps on his skin while he was playing with his friends at recess.

1h ago

Top Stories

Canada's retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods officially in effect

Countervailing Canadian tariffs against the United States officially came into effect at midnight on Tuesday. The measures are set to impact $27.6 billion worth of American goods, such as dairy products,...

6m ago

Back‑to‑school week begins with sunshine, rising humidity and mid‑week showers across Toronto, GTA

Toronto students heading back to class this week will start the stretch under bright skies and comfortable warmth, but conditions will shift quickly as humidity builds and showers move in mid‑week. The...

1h ago

New, steeper GO Transit and UP Express fare evasion penalties beginning

If someone riding GO Transit and UP Express is caught for fare evasion a second time, the fine jumps up to $300.

17h ago

Food Allergy Canada calls for laws requiring schools to stock epinephrine devices

TORONTO — Last May, six-year-old Kofi Berkley started getting itchy and developing bumps on his skin while he was playing with his friends at recess.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos