Commuters on Line 6 Finch West are facing significant delays Tuesday morning after the TTC announced a full shutdown of service between Finch West and Humber College stations due to a system failure.

The disruption was first reported just after 5 a.m., with the TTC issuing an updated advisory at 6:45 a.m. confirming the closure remained in effect. Shuttle buses are currently running along the affected stretch, though riders should expect crowding and extended travel times during the morning rush.

The TTC told 680 NewsRadio that there is no estimated time for restoration, with a transit spokesperson adding that a planned reset of the system overnight didn’t turn back on on Tuesday morning.

Metrolinx is expected to work on the issue as it oversees the Finch West LRT.

Riders are being advised to allow for extra travel time and to check real‑time updates through TTC channels as crews work to resolve the issue.

As of 6:40 AM – Line 6 Finch West: No service between Finch West and Humber College stations due to a system failure. Shuttle buses are running between Finch West and Humber College. https://t.co/m5DtCMdbq7 — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) September 8, 2026