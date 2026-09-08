US hits remaining parts of Iran’s aviation sector with sanctions in latest move to isolate Tehran

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arrives for the G20 Finance Ministerial in Asheville, N.C., Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Farnoush Amiri, The Associated Press,

Posted September 8, 2026 10:58 am.

Last Updated September 8, 2026 12:10 pm.

The Trump administration on Tuesday imposed sanctions on additional aspects of Iran’s aviation industry, targeting more than two dozen commercial and private airlines as well as foreign cargo service providers in its new push to isolate Tehran from its remaining trading partners.

The latest actions are part of the Trump administration’s Operation Economic Outcast campaign that is aimed at severing “critical financial lifelines” for the already heavily sanctioned Iranian government. The new penalties are focused on the remaining facets of Tehran’s already beleaguered aviation ecosystem, which has been under countless sanctions from Washington for years.

“Let this be a warning to anyone doing business with Iran’s remaining airlines, all of which we sanctioned today: You are at risk of being cut off from the global financial system,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a press release.

The Trump administration accused the 36 entities targeted this week of supporting the Islamic Republic’s efforts to use its aviation sector to move weapons, personnel, and illicit cargo.

It also claimed that private entities based in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan and Malaysia have provided parts and logistics services to Iran’s Mahan Air. The airline has been subject to U.S. counterterrorism sanctions since 2019 for its support for Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which the State Department has designated a foreign terrorist organization.

Farnoush Amiri, The Associated Press

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