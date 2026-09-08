13‑year‑old among youths charged in 50‑plus break‑ins targeting luxury vehicles across York Region

Project Howler — launched after investigators identified dozens of incidents where suspects entered homes to steal keys for high‑end vehicles — uncovered a network of teens allegedly responsible for more than 50 residential break‑ins and vehicle thefts across York Region and neighbouring jurisdictions. Photo: CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 8, 2026 10:39 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) say a months‑long investigation into a violent break‑and‑enter ring targeting luxury vehicles has led to charges against four Toronto youths and the recovery of seven stolen cars.

Project Howler — launched after investigators identified dozens of incidents where suspects entered homes to steal keys for high‑end vehicles — uncovered a network of teens allegedly responsible for more than 50 residential break‑ins and vehicle thefts across York Region and neighbouring jurisdictions.

In several cases, police say suspects brandished weapons, including firearms, while confronting homeowners.

Four youths facing charges after Toronto takedown

On Aug. 26, investigators tracked a group of suspects travelling in a vehicle reported stolen from Richmond Hill the previous day. Just before 11 p.m., the vehicle arrived in the area of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard in Toronto.

Officers moved in, YRP said, conducting a coordinated takedown. After a brief foot pursuit, three youths were arrested. Police later recovered seven stolen vehicles linked to the group.

A fourth youth was charged on Aug. 28, as investigators continued reviewing evidence connected to the wider theft network.

Police released the following charges:

  • 17‑year‑old male from Toronto — Trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000; three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; possession of an automobile master key.
  • 17‑year‑old male from Toronto — Trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000; three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; dangerous operation.
  • 13‑year‑old male from Toronto — Trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000; three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; possession of an automobile master key.
  • 14‑year‑old male from Toronto — Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; dangerous operation; fail to comply with probation order.

These four accused were not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

York police say Project Howler remains active, and anyone with information is asked to contact YRP investigators.

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