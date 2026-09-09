An AC/DC concert that was scheduled to take place at Rogers Stadium on Sept. 16 has been cancelled following extensive damage done to the performance venue during last week’s storm.

A statement from officials at Rogers Stadium, says all original ticket purchases will be automatically refunded in full via Ticketmaster.

“Fans who purchased resale tickets should contact their point of sale for refund information,” the statement reads.

An unsafe building order was issued by the city after major thunderstorms wreaked havoc on the temporary stadium, collapsing parts of its north grandstands.

The 50,000-capacity open air venue sits in the Downsview Park area, which nearby residents say took a direct hit from the storm.

“It was very powerful, it was violent is what it was,” one woman told 680 NewsRadio.

Drone footage captured by CityNews in the aftermath of the storm showed crumpled metal and debris.