Brampton residents charged after police seize $15K in alleged stolen goods in GTA retail theft probe

Czuljana Ciecierska, 43, (top left), Dawid Ciecierski, 47, (top right), Dawid Ciecierski, 21, (bottom left), and Danuta Towinska, 20, (bottom right), are all facing charges. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 9, 2026 11:35 am.

Last Updated September 9, 2026 11:39 am.

Peel police have laid multiple charges against four Brampton residents after investigators uncovered thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise linked to a series of organized retail thefts across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

The investigation began on June 18, when officers responded to a theft at a business near Clayhill Road and Dundas Street West in Mississauga. Detectives soon identified several suspects and connected them to additional thefts at retailers throughout Peel Region.

On July 20, officers executed a search warrant at a home near Mississauga Road and Mayfield Road in Brampton. Inside, police say they found roughly $15,000 worth of stolen goods taken from fitness, department and pharmacy stores.

The items included electronics, health and fitness products, household goods, supplements and cosmetics. Officers also seized two vehicles, jewellery and cash in multiple currencies.

Charges laid against 4 Brampton residents

As a result, four people from Brampton were arrested. Police charged Czuljana Ciecierska, 43, with seven counts of theft under $5,000, one count of theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and laundering proceeds of crime.

Dawid Ciecierski, 47, faces four counts of theft under $5,000, one count of theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and laundering proceeds of crime. A second man named Dawid Ciecierski, 21, is charged with three counts of theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and laundering proceeds of crime.

Danuta Towinska, 20, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said organized retail crime “continues to fuel violent criminal activity, including drug trafficking and robberies,” adding that investigators will remain “relentless in identifying those responsible, holding them to account, and ensuring our communities are safe.”

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905‑453‑2121, ext. 1133.

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