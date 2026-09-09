Halton police have charged a Burlington business owner after an alleged sexual assault that investigators say occurred inside a vape shop.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) says an adult female victim was recently assaulted while inside Vape on Plains II, located at 1376 Plains Rd. East. According to police, the woman was alone in the store at the time of the alleged assault.

The suspect — Mouhamad “Frank” Sabra, 64, of Burlington — was identified as the owner of the shop, as well as a second location, Vape on Plains, at 70 Plains Rd. West.

Police arrested Sabra on Sept. 8. He is charged with sexual assault and failing to comply with a probation order. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators say they believe there may be additional alleged victims and have released a photo of the accused.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 905‑825‑4777 ext. 8970, or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.