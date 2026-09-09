Canada to blame for Washington’s escalation of trade war, says Trump trade czar

WASHINGTON — U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer says Canada is to blame for Washington’s decision to escalate the trade war with its northern neighbour.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed new executive orders, ramping up retaliation after Canada imposed its latest set of counter duties on the United States.

The five new orders, which will take effect later this month, will completely bar imports of certain Canadian goods, including motorcycles, some dairy products and alcoholic beverages.

Greer says the escalation was a “natural consequence” of Canada discriminating against American exports and choosing “senseless retaliation” over a near-final trade deal.

He says Trump plans to defend the interests of American workers and exporters, and restore reciprocity in bilateral trade relationships.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has warned that Canada’s pivot away from the United States will come at a cost, but that the alternative would be far worse.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2026.

The Canadian Press