The Big Story

Canada’s digital defences are lagging. Now what?

A person working on a laptop. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted September 9, 2026 7:11 am.

Earlier this year, Ottawa announced a commitment towards ensuring digital sovereignty, but what exactly does that look like? 

More data centres? AI within more government sectors? Modernizing hospital and school board technology?

Host Maria Kestane speaks to David Shipley, CEO and co-founder of Beauceron Security to discuss how strengthening our cyber security will improve our digital defence, and how Canadians can show up in the fight for maintaining Canadian digital sovereignty.

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