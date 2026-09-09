Great Outdoors Comedy Festival postpones Mississauga event featuring John Mulaney

John Mulaney arrives at the Governors Awards on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Invision

By Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press

Posted September 9, 2026 10:57 am.

Organizers of the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival say its cavalcade of laughs set for this weekend in Mississauga, Ont., with John Mulaney as the headliner has been postponed.

No reason was provided, but a notice on the festival’s website says organizers weren’t able to put on “the best possible” show, which was set to take place at Erindale Park.

Great Outdoors Comedy Festival has previously hosted events across Canada and the United States, featuring acts such as Matt Rife, Nikki Glaser and Kevin Hart.

The Mississauga edition experienced changes to its lineup prior to its postponement.

The organization’s Instagram account said last month that comedians Nick Kroll and Mike Birbiglia were no longer appearing, citing scheduling conflicts.

Comedian Stavros Halkias and “Saturday Night Live” cast member James Austin Johnson were added to the bill.

Mulaney posted on social media Tuesday evening that the decision was unfortunate but that he intends to perform in the area soon.

The festival says it is exploring new show dates and would follow up directly with those who have already purchased tickets.

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