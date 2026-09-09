Couple convicted of murdering neighbour in Liberty Village to be sentenced Wednesday

A couple convicted of the murder of Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib in 2023 will be sentenced on Wednesday after a Toronto jury returned with a guilty verdict in early June after a month-long trial.

By Dilshad Burman and Shauna Hunt

Posted September 9, 2026 3:21 pm.

A couple convicted of the murder of Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib in 2023 will be sentenced on Wednesday after a Toronto jury returned with a guilty verdict in early June after a month-long trial.

Khoa Tran was found guilty of second-degree murder while his wife Isabelle Nguyen was found guilty of accessory to murder and indignity to a human body.

The body of 56-year-old Reeyaz Habib, a well-loved Toronto filmmaker, was discovered in the garbage compactor of a townhouse complex in Liberty Village in June, 2023.

Prosecutors maintain the brutal killing was triggered by an escalating dispute that all began over wafting barbecue smoke from Tran’s apartment below Habib’s unit.

Victim impact statements were read in a Toronto courtroom Wednesday from friends and family who described the pain, grief and trauma they’ve been experiencing after the loss of Habib in such a horrific manner.

“I’ve spent the last three years wondering ‘what the heck happened to my friend?,'” said Pat Smith, a friend of Habib.

“He was such a kind, funny, charismatic, calm person. I just couldn’t wrap my mind around any circumstances that would have led him to that situation.”

Habib’s 86-year-old mother provided a written statement because she was too physically weak to attend the sentencing in person. She wrote that her health had deteriorated since the day she learned of her son’s death. She added that even though three years have gone by since he was killed, her heart still does not understand he’s gone.

Habib’s sister said she now walks through life with a “pulverized heart” and still has nightmares, often waking up crying. His teenage niece told the court her sense of safety has been stolen and that the act of violence that took her uncle didn’t just end one life, but shattered an entire family.

Tran and Nguyen sat in separate prisoner’s boxes in the courtroom with little reaction to the emotional victim impact statements.

The Crown is asking for the most severe punishments allowable for the couple. Tran will receive an automatic life sentence, with parole eligibility to be decided. Prosecutors are seeking five to seven years behind bars for Nguyen.

The body of Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib was found in a garbage compactor in a building in Liberty Village on June 8, 2023. CITYNEWS
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