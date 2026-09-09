In what officials call a worrisome trend, Toronto Fire says it has responded to 97 lithium-ion battery fires since January — easily surpassing the total from last year.

A spokesperson for the service says 71 such fires were recorded in 2025 and 76 the year before.

The latest numbers represent a more than threefold increase since 2022, when firefighters responded to 29 lithium-ion battery fires in the city.

Toronto fire officials have been sounding the alarm over the hazards of lithium-ion batteries, citing a lack of regulation and improper storage among the reasons.

The batteries that power electric bikes, laptops, phones, portable chargers and other devices can catch fire if damaged or charged improperly.

Last month, firefighters responded to four lithium-ion battery fires across the city over a 24-hour period, and two fires possibly linked to electric bikes broke out in separate locations on Sunday.

The Ontario fire marshal’s office has also warned about the risks of lithium-ion batteries, saying their failure can trigger “intense” fires that spread in seconds and release toxic smoke. It has said that the number of lithium-ion battery-related fires is rising sharply across the province as they power more household devices.

Toronto Fire says people should only use devices that have been safety-tested and certified, follow manufacturer instructions for charging and storage and store batteries away from flammable materials.

The fire marshal also says people should never try to modify lithium-ion batteries or substitute them with uncertified or off-brand alternatives. It says the batteries should only be recycled at approved drop-off locations and never placed in household garbage or recycling bins.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2026.