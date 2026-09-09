North York flower farm destroyed by last week’s storm

Sylvia Cheng is the owner of Growing Tkaronto, where she grows premium locally produced flowers at Downsview Urban Farm. (OMNI News)

By Alvin Wu, OMNI News

Posted September 9, 2026 6:20 pm.

A severe storm that swept through the Greater Toronto Area last week, left behind a trail of destruction, including heavy damage to a local flower farmer in North York.

Sylvia Cheng is the owner of Growing Tkaronto, where she grows premium locally produced flowers at Downsview Urban Farm.

She said the storm wiped out 200 ft. of flowers at her farm, worth approximately $10,000, leaving her to absorb the losses herself.

“My small business can’t handle a loss like that,” Cheng told OMNI News. “Three tunnels were lost during that storm.”

In order to fulfill her customer orders for September, she’s had to source flowers from other farms.

“As a sustainable business, we use 100 per cent locally-grown flowers and we rely a ton on the flowers that we grow right here in Toronto,” she added.

Cheng hopes to continue growing local flowers within Toronto. She believes locally grown flowers have unique qualities that set them apart. 

To keep the business running, she is also exploring other ways to generate income and plans to grow flower varieties that are more resilient to severe storms in the future.

Cheng admitted that this storm has been a major challenge for her. She has been growing these flowers since January, and says she is heartbroken to see months of hard work destroyed.

“To be a farmer during a climate crisis you have to be resilient,” she explained. “We definitely hope to come back stronger.

She still remains determined to continue farming and will keep working hard to rebuild and grow her flowers.

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