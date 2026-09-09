Olivia Chow paints a picture of two different Torontos in re-election campaign bid

Olivia Chow officially kicked off her Toronto Mayoral campaign at Danforth Music Hall on Wednesday evening. Alan Carter was there for all the festivities and fanfare.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 9, 2026 10:06 pm.

Olivia Chow formally kicked off her re-election bid in the 2026 mayoral race on Wednesday night.

Speaking to a packed house at the Danforth Music Hall, Chow painted a picture of two different futures for the city of Toronto, one that includes her progressive vision of “hope over fear” or the alternative which she claims will bring division and cuts to public services.

“We can choose to work together, support each other, [and] continue building the city we love,” Chow said. “Where we build more housing and lower the cost of living. Where we decide our own future as Torontonians.”

“Or we can go backwards,” she added. 

“We could choose leaders who will starve our public spaces and cut our services. Divide us instead of bringing us together,” she quipped. “That is not what I want.”

Chow lauded her team’s accomplishments as the city’s mayor, such as building new affordable housing units, freezing TTC fares, extending public library hours and improving 911 wait times.

“We have turned the corner, and we are feeling more optimistic. We have momentum. Now we have to keep that momentum going,” she said. “Because these are not easy times. Trump and his tariffs create uncertainty and stress. Our world is rapidly changing around us. Everything is less affordable, for almost everyone.”

Chow also praised her expansion of healthy breakfast programs for students in public schools, an idea that she claims to have mapped out 35 years ago with her late husband Jack Layton.

“Together Jack and I dreamed about a plan to feed every kid in every school in Toronto,” she said. “We calculated how much it would cost. We mapped out a detailed plan. We worked hard at City Hall to give children the best chance to be successful in life.”

“So it is with great joy, after 35 years, now as your mayor, finally, that program Jack and I dreamed of is a reality. In every classroom. In every school. For every child,” she added.

Chow also drew on her life experience as an immigrant kid from St. Jamestown who learned to skate for free at Nathan Philips Square and how to ride a bike on Centre Island.

“I love kayaking on our lake. It will always be Lake Ontario!” she said. “All of the opportunities I had growing up happened because our city made them possible.”

“But today, we have challenges we need to solve, together,” she added. 

The campaign event featured live performances by local artists and remarks from community advocates, including Canadian music icon and co-founder of Blue Rodeo, Jim Cuddy, and Sunthar V, an international touring comedian and writer from Scarborough.

Other performers included DijahSB, acclaimed Toronto-based rapper and Pan Fantasy Steelband, one of Toronto’s most celebrated steel pan ensembles.

Ontario’s first Poet Laureate, Randell Adjei, delivered remarks along with Laurel Rothman, a dedicated social work leader and longtime advocate who worked alongside Olivia and Ryan Endoh, a tenant organizer, ACORN leader and paralegal who lives at 500 Dawes Road.

Before leaving the stage, Chow asked her supporters to “keep moving forward.”

“We have built the foundation. Let’s finish what we started,” she said. “Let’s choose to be confident and hopeful. Let’s choose to make our city more affordable. Let’s choose to care. Let’s choose to keep moving forward and keep building a Toronto we love, together.”

The latest poll from analysts at Liaison Strategies has Chow with a double-digit lead over her main opponent Brad Bradford.

Election day in Toronto is Monday, Oct. 26.

Olivia Chow speaks at her campaign launch event at the Danforth Music Hall on Wed. Sept. 9, 2026.
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