Ottawa, Alberta pledge to build 1,460 affordable houses

OTTAWA — The federal government and Alberta are pledging to build at least 1,460 affordable housing units across the province.

Ottawa will provide up to $220 million through Build Canada Homes, a federal agency formed to speed up the delivery of the housing, while Alberta will pay up to $165 million.

The governments are expecting to receive $238 million from other sources.

A news release says the 21 planned housing projects will include supportive and transitional housing.

There is a target of building at least 500 homes using modern methods of construction, including off-site and factory-built approaches.

Build Canada Homes and Alberta will also establish a “joint collaboration table” to identify priority projects and coordinate investments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press