Ottawa, Alberta pledge to build 1,460 affordable houses

Prime Minister Mark Carney, centre, and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith shakes hands with construction workers while making a housing announcement in Red Deer, Alta., Wednesday, July 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted September 9, 2026 5:00 am.

Last Updated September 9, 2026 5:12 am.

OTTAWA — The federal government and Alberta are pledging to build at least 1,460 affordable housing units across the province.

Ottawa will provide up to $220 million through Build Canada Homes, a federal agency formed to speed up the delivery of the housing, while Alberta will pay up to $165 million.

The governments are expecting to receive $238 million from other sources.

A news release says the 21 planned housing projects will include supportive and transitional housing.

There is a target of building at least 500 homes using modern methods of construction, including off-site and factory-built approaches.

Build Canada Homes and Alberta will also establish a “joint collaboration table” to identify priority projects and coordinate investments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mid-week storm, heavy rain on the way for Toronto, GTA

Wet weather is making a comeback just a week after Toronto and the GTA saw a torrential summer downpour that led to flooding, downed trees and wide spread power outages. "If last week's severity was...

16h ago

Toronto increasing police presence during Jewish holiday weekend

Toronto police are increasing their presence throughout the city, as members of the Jewish community prepare to observe the High Holidays. With Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur approaching, Toronto Police...

6h ago

New poll has Olivia Chow with a double-digit lead in Toronto mayoral race

A new poll from analysts at Liaison Strategies has incumbent Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow with a double-digit lead over her main opponent Brad Bradford in the city’s upcoming mayoral election. The poll,...

21m ago

Trump signs executive orders barring import of certain Canadian goods, including alcohol

The United States will completely bar the import of certain Canadian goods, including motorcycles and alcohol, after President Trump issued a new round of executive orders on Tuesday evening. The orders,...

7h ago

Top Stories

Mid-week storm, heavy rain on the way for Toronto, GTA

Wet weather is making a comeback just a week after Toronto and the GTA saw a torrential summer downpour that led to flooding, downed trees and wide spread power outages. "If last week's severity was...

16h ago

Toronto increasing police presence during Jewish holiday weekend

Toronto police are increasing their presence throughout the city, as members of the Jewish community prepare to observe the High Holidays. With Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur approaching, Toronto Police...

6h ago

New poll has Olivia Chow with a double-digit lead in Toronto mayoral race

A new poll from analysts at Liaison Strategies has incumbent Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow with a double-digit lead over her main opponent Brad Bradford in the city’s upcoming mayoral election. The poll,...

21m ago

Trump signs executive orders barring import of certain Canadian goods, including alcohol

The United States will completely bar the import of certain Canadian goods, including motorcycles and alcohol, after President Trump issued a new round of executive orders on Tuesday evening. The orders,...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos