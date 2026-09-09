Penélope Cruz, John Malkovich, Michelle Yeoh among stars expected to attend TIFF

Penelope Cruz poses for photographers upon arrival at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2026 collection presented in Paris, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Posted September 9, 2026 12:09 pm.

Last Updated September 9, 2026 12:36 pm.

TORONTO — Stars including Penélope Cruz, Michelle Yeoh and John Malkovich are set to attend the Toronto International Film Festival.

TIFF announced its list of 800 expected guests on Wednesday, a day before the 51st edition of the festival was set to get underway.

Cruz is on deck for the films “Bunker” and “La Bola Negra,” and was also tapped to receive a Tribute Award at a TIFF fundraising event on Sunday, while Yeoh stars in the film “The Surgeon.”

Malkovich, meanwhile, stars in Martin McDonagh’s CIA black comedy “Wild Horse Nine” alongside Sam Rockwell and Steve Buscemi, who are also both due to walk the red carpet.

Canadian stars attending the festival include Seth Rogen, who features in his wife Lauren Miller Rogen’s film “Babies,” and Rush bandmates Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee for the documentary “Neil Peart: No One’s Disciple,” about the late drummer.

Also expected are Sebastian Stan, who’s in “Fjord;” Cynthia Erivo, who’s in “Prima Facie;” Jesse Eisenberg, who directed “The Debut” and Fan Bingbing, who is in “Diary of a Mad Old Man” and is also receiving a Tribute Award.

So too are sisters Kate and Rooney Mara, who star as twins in Werner Herzog’s “Bucking Fastard.”

Absent from the list of attendees is Mark Ruffalo, who stars in opening night film “Being Heumann,” but who has been at the centre of a dispute with Paramount in recent weeks after criticizing its merger with Warner Bros.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2026.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

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