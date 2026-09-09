Some Toronto residents still waiting for fallen trees to be cleared after massive storm

Nearly a week since a massive storm took down trees and power lines across the GTA, the impact is still be felt in parts of the city. Audra Brown with how the city is dealing with thousands of service requests.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted September 9, 2026 10:29 am.

More than a week after a massive storm tore through the GTA, some Toronto residents are still feeling the impacts as they wait for the City to respond to service requests.

Large fallen trees are yet to be cleared away in some areas and residents in one East York neighbourhood are raising safety concerns for motorists and pedestrians alike.

Fairside Avenue resident Ian Warren says a tree that once stood tall in his front yard fell over during last Wednesday’s storm, landing on his neighbour’s car and taking out a power line as it went down. It’s now lying across the sidewalk, blocking it, half the street beside it as well as the neighbour’s house itself.

“I filed a report on Sep. 2, as soon as the tree came down, and I called it in,” he told CityNews. In response, city crews surrounded the tree with caution tape, but there’s been no follow-up since.

His neighbour, Tula Staley, says she assumes the city is likely inundated with service requests, but the lack of communication is frustrating.

“At least tell me, give me an idea. I understand that it was a massive storm. I’m not denying that. But when you’ve got a crew of five people filling in a pothole [right here] — I guess that [takes priority]?” she said.

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A City of Toronto spokesperson told CityNews they have received approximately 5,700 customer-initiated storm-related service requests. Around 3,000 of those requests are for impacted trees — making this one of the largest storm-response events the city has ever seen.

Meanwhile, as Warren awaits his turn, he feels the fallen tree in his front yard is creating a potentially dangerous situation for the entire street and all who use it because of the position it’s lying in.

“Nobody can see what’s coming in the opposite lane, the oncoming traffic. Kids crossing the road — the drivers can’t see them because of the tree,” he said.

Warren says all he can see online is that the City has received his request. The next steps of inspection and cleanup have no response dates listed, but the service request itself has an estimated completion date of March 1, 2027.

“In theory, it’s six months [until] they’ll fill in the hole, remove any roots that are jutting out of the ground, maybe plant a new tree. But I mean, it can’t be six months to let the tree lie in the middle of the road,” he said.

The City of Toronto says crews have completed more than 1,000 service requests as of Wednesday, with priority being given to clearing expressways and main roads. Surge contractors have also been engaged to help with the spike in demand.

The City added that crews are working extended hours to complete all requests and they thank residents for their patience.

A neighbourhood resident makes her way around a tree that is blocking the sidewalk and half the street on Fairside Avenue in East York after a massive storm in Toronto on Sept. 2, 2026. CITYNEWS/Audra Brown.
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