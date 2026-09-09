Ron MacLean, Elliotte Friedman and Kevin Bieksa reunite as Sportsnet unveils expanded national NHL lineup

Monday Night Hockey returns Oct. 5, but with a major shift: the broadcast will stream exclusively on Sportsnet+. Photo: Sportsnet.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 9, 2026 9:30 am.

Sportsnet is reshaping its hockey coverage for the upcoming NHL season, lifting 150 regional blackouts and rolling out a revamped national broadcast slate headlined by the return of Ron MacLean, Elliotte Friedman, Kevin Bieksa, and Colby Armstrong to a new flagship program: Saturday Night Hockey.

The move, announced by Sportsnet on Wednesday, marks one of its aggressive expansions since acquiring national NHL rights, with the network promising 550-plus games and a 35 per cent jump in national broadcasts compared to last season.

The biggest headline for hockey fans is the reunion of MacLean, who returns to anchor Saturday Night Hockey, joined by Friedman, Bieksa and Armstrong. The show debuts Oct. 3, delivering a weekly doubleheader with at least one Canadian team featured in every match-up.

Greg Sansone, Sportsnet’s president, said the refreshed broadcast aims to put Canadian clubs “front‑and‑centre,” backed by a studio team with “unmatched personality and unique perspectives.”

Monday Night Hockey goes streaming‑exclusive

Monday Night Hockey returns Oct. 5, but with a major shift: the broadcast will stream exclusively on Sportsnet+.

David Amber hosts alongside analysts Luke Gazdic and Justin Williams, forming a second weekly national showcase focused on Canadian teams.

Sportsnet+ subscribers get access as part of their package, while TV subscribers can upgrade for $12.99/month beginning Sept. 15.

More details are available via Sportsnet+ FAQ.

Opening Night: Canadian doubleheader

Sportsnet’s national coverage begins Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. Eastern with a coast‑to‑coast Canadian doubleheader:

  • Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Play-by-play: Chris Cuthbert – Analyst: Craig Simpson
  • Reporter: Kyle Bukauskas
  • Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers
  • Play-by-play: Jack Michaels – Analyst: Louie DeBrusk
  • Reporter: Gene Principe

Sportsnet will also carry all major NHL tentpole events, including the Heritage Classic (Oct. 25), Winter Classic (Dec. 31), All-Star Weekend (Feb. 5–6) and Stadium Series (Feb. 20), plus full Stanley Cup Playoffs coverage except for three early-round series airing on Prime Video.

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews and Sportsnet

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