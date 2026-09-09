Section of King St. W. closed for some TIFF days; TTC streetcars to divert

A section of King Street West will be closed during certain days of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which means TTC streetcar diversions will also be in effect.

King will be closed between Spadina and University avenues from 5 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, until 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, and also on Monday, Sept. 14, and Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 3 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

During these times, the 504A/304 King and 508 Lake Shore streetcars will divert as follows:

Eastbound from King St. W. north on Spadina Ave., east on Queen St. W., south on York St., east on Adelaide St., south on Church St., then resume regular routing eastbound on King St. E.

Westbound from King St. W. north on Church St., west on Richmond St., north on York St., west on Queen St. W., south on Spadina Ave., then back to regular routing on King St. W.

504B King streetcars will not operate west of York Street. Streetcars will divert south on Church St., west on Wellington St., and north on York St., before turning back east to Broadview Station along King St. W.

Streetcars will also not serve stops on King between Spadina and York Street.

The TTC says riders may experience delays during certain time periods from Wednesday, Sept. 16, until Saturday, Sept. 19, due to red carpet events.

The 51st annual TIFF runs from Sept. 10-20.