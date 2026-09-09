Kazuma Okamoto and Josh Smith hit home runs, José Soriano worked seven innings of two-run ball, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Athletics 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Toronto (73-73) sits one game back of the Cleveland Guardians (74-72) for the third and final American League wild-card spot. The Guardians beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-5 earlier in the day.

The Texas Rangers, who beat the Mariners 10-5 in Seattle on Tuesday, are a half-game behind the Blue Jays.

Smith, who was traded from the Texas Rangers on Aug. 3, opened the scoring in the second inning with a 360-foot shot to give Toronto a 1-0 lead. In his 20 games with the Blue Jays, he has five homers.

Okamoto followed in the next at-bat with the 30th home run of his rookie season. He joins Shohei Ohtani, Hideki Matsui, Seiya Suzuki and Munetaka Murakami as the only Japanese players to complete the feat.

The milestone also marked the first time in major league history that three rookies have hit 30 or more home runs in the same season. Cincinnati’s Sal Stewart is the other.

Okamoto already set the Blue Jays record for most home runs by a rookie in a season when he belted his 25th of the year against the Tampa Bay Rays in August.

Alejandro Kirk hit an RBI single, and Smith capped the scoring by grounding into a one-run double play.

Soriano (12-7), who was traded from the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 3 as well, struck out three and gave up six hits. Spencer Miles worked two hitless innings for his second save of the season.

Carlos Cortes and Donovan Walton each had home runs for the Athletics.

Athletics starting pitcher Jack Perkins (3-11) allowed all four runs on seven hits while fanning three.

Athletics’ LHP Brady Basso (1-2, 4.32 ERA) takes the mound on Wednesday. The Blue Jays will turn to reliever Braydon Fisher, expected to serve as the opener.