Toronto FC extends unbeaten run to seven games with win over Nashville SC

Toronto FC's Daniel Salloi (centre) celebrates after Emilio Aristizabal (bottom, second left) scored against Nashville SC during second half MLS action in Toronto, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. (Keito Newman/CP)

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 9, 2026 10:15 pm.

After surrendering an early own goal, Daneil Salloi and Emilio Aristizabal scored in the second half to push Toronto FC to a 2-1 win against Major League Soccer frontrunners Nashville FC on Wednesday.

Aristizabal, who subbed in for striker Josh Sargent in the 75th minute, knocked in the game-winner from close range in the box, three minutes into extra time.

Salloi’s game-tying goal was the result of a perfect goal-line cross by substitute Theo Corbeanu in the 72nd minute at BMO Field as Toronto (6-7-11) extended its unbeaten streak to seven games (3-0-4).

Nashville (16-3-5) had its unbeaten streak halted at six outings. This was Toronto’s first win against Nashville since a 2-1 decision at home on Sept. 18, 2021.

Toronto midfielders Niklas Dorsch and Alonso Coello suffered a communication breakdown with goalkeeper Luka Gavran as Dorsch’s short pass found its way past Gavran for an own goal in the fourth minute.

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