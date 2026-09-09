After surrendering an early own goal, Daneil Salloi and Emilio Aristizabal scored in the second half to push Toronto FC to a 2-1 win against Major League Soccer frontrunners Nashville FC on Wednesday.

Aristizabal, who subbed in for striker Josh Sargent in the 75th minute, knocked in the game-winner from close range in the box, three minutes into extra time.

Salloi’s game-tying goal was the result of a perfect goal-line cross by substitute Theo Corbeanu in the 72nd minute at BMO Field as Toronto (6-7-11) extended its unbeaten streak to seven games (3-0-4).

Nashville (16-3-5) had its unbeaten streak halted at six outings. This was Toronto’s first win against Nashville since a 2-1 decision at home on Sept. 18, 2021.

Toronto midfielders Niklas Dorsch and Alonso Coello suffered a communication breakdown with goalkeeper Luka Gavran as Dorsch’s short pass found its way past Gavran for an own goal in the fourth minute.