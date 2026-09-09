Watermain break floods Coxwell–Gerrard area, TTC impacted

City crews are working to isolate the break and begin repairs, but there is no estimated time for restoration. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 9, 2026 6:21 am.

A significant early‑morning watermain break in the Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East area has flooded parts of the roadway and forced the TTC to suspend a key stretch of service on the 506 Carlton route.

According to the TTC’s service alerts page, the watermain break has halted streetcar service through the area.

“506 – No service between Main Street Station at Bay 7 and Coxwell Ave at Lower Gerrard St East due to a watermain break. Shuttle buses are on the way,” a TTC alert reads.

Streetcars are currently turning back before the affected zone, and shuttle buses are being deployed to maintain service. Riders should expect delays, crowding, and extended travel times during the morning commute.

City crews are working to isolate the break and begin repairs, but there is no estimated time for restoration. Water continues to pool in the area, and drivers are being urged to avoid the intersection until conditions improve.

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