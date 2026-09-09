Police investigating after B.C. teen chased by person wearing Cat in the Hat costume

Police in B.C. says they are investigating an incident that took place on the evening of Aug. 24 involving a teenaged girl and an unknown person wearing an unusual costume.

The RCMP says the girl was walking in the area of Shamrock Drive near the Old Okanagan Highway in West Kelowna when she was reportedly chased by someone dressed as the “Cat in the Hat” character from the Dr. Seuss book of the same name.

The girl was uninjured and was able to get home safely, police say.

Mounties say wearing a costume is not a criminal offence, but following another person in a way that causes them to feel threatened may constitute criminal harassment.

“Regardless of whether the individual intended the behaviour as a joke, following a young person and causing them to fear for their safety is extremely concerning,” said West Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Devon Gerrits.

“People should understand that behaviour intended as a prank can have serious consequences when it causes another person to reasonably fear for their safety.”

Anyone who may have relevant doorbell or dash cam footage from the area around 9 p.m. is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.