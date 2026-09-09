Zelenskyy arrives in Calgary for multi-day visit to Canada

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Calgary on Wed. Sept. 9, 2026.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 9, 2026 10:33 pm.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Calgary on Wednesday night to kick off a multi-day visit to Canada.

A statement issued by Prime Minister Mark Carney earlier that evening said the president’s visit “underscores Canada’s continued leadership in supporting Ukraine and reflects our unwavering commitment to a just and lasting peace.”

He was accompanied by his wife, Ukrainian First Lady, O’lena Zelenska, and was greeted by Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand.

They are slated to attend events in Calgary, Toronto, and North Bay. Zelenskyy will also address Cabinet members at the Cabinet Planning Forum in Banff, Alta.

The Prime Minister’s Office says the visit “will focus on shared priorities between Canada and Ukraine, including deepening defence, economic, and energy cooperation” and “address the human cost of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.”

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