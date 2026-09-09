Zelenskyy’s plane nearly hit by a drone, Norwegian PM says

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska follow the coffin carrying Norway's King Harald V as it is taken in a procession from Oslo Cathedral to the palace chapel at Akershus Castle in Oslo, Norway, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. (Christoffer Andersen/Pool Photo via AP) Christoffer Andersen / NTB

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 9, 2026 3:51 pm.

A plane carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was nearly hit by a drone, according to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Støre told the public broadcaster NRK on Tuesday that Zelenskyy’s plane was nearly hit upon takeoff from Moldova.

Zelenskyy was travelling to Norway for the funeral of King Harald V and joined other dignitaries without incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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