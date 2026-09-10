Barrie police identify human remains found in August as victim of 2025 double homicide

Barrie police have confirmed that skeletal remains found near a former homeless encampment belong to one of the two victims of a grisly murder, allegedly committed by a man they both knew and lived with at times at the same encampment.

The remains were found on Aug. 13 in a wooded area near the encampment at Anne and Tiffin streets, which was the site of a massive police investigation in 2025.

When the remains were found last month, police treated it as a separate incident, saying it was too early to connect it to the double homicide from last year. After being sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences for identification, police confirmed they belong to one of the victims in that case – William ‘Blake’ Robinson – who was 45 at the time of his death.

Robert Ladouceur, 52, was arrested for the alleged murder and dismemberment of Robinson and 41-year-old David Cheesequay.

Police began investigating after Robinson was reported missing on Feb. 10, while Cheesequay was reported missing near the end of July.

Some of their remains were found after police executed search warrants at the encampment in Barrie, and at a property in Huntsville. A property in North Simcoe was also searched as part of the probe.

Ladouceur remains in police custody and is facing multiple charges that include first-degree and second-degree murder as well as two counts of indignity to a dead body, among other firearms and drug-related offences.