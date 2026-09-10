Halton police have arrested a man in his 40s after an adult woman was found dead inside a Burlington apartment early Thursday morning.

Officers were called around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 10 to a building near Guelph Line and Glencrest Road for a well-being check on a female occupant. When officers entered the unit, they located a woman deceased inside the residence. No one else was found in the apartment.

Investigators identified a male suspect who had fled the scene before police arrived. Halton police determined he had travelled to the Niagara Falls area, prompting coordination with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS).

NRPS officers located and arrested the suspect at approximately 7:45 a.m., about an hour after the initial call. Police say the suspect and the deceased were known to each other, and investigators are not seeking additional suspects. Charges are pending.

The case is now being handled by the Halton Regional Police Service Major Crime Bureau, which is asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905‑825‑4776.