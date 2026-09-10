Carney’s cabinet huddles in Banff as trade war intensifies

Prime Minister Mark Carney participates in a scrum as he arrives at the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted September 10, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 10, 2026 5:30 am.

BANFF — Prime Minister Mark Carney is gathering his cabinet today and Friday in the mountain resort town of Banff, Alta., for closed-door meetings as President Donald Trump’s trade war intensifies.

Trump lashed out again Tuesday by signing executive orders to ban certain Canadian imports later this month, including alcohol, motorcycles and dairy products.

The latest tit-for-tat comes after Ottawa levied tens of billions of dollars in counter-tariffs on the United States.

That came after bilateral trade talks broke down at the eleventh hour and Trump pushed ahead with new duties on Canadian products.

The cabinet retreat comes as the Liberal government plans its agenda for the fall sitting of Parliament in less than two weeks.

Carney’s office says ministers at the retreat will hear from guest speakers on the economy, Indigenous partnerships and international affairs in closed-door sessions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2026.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

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