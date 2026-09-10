Conservative leader Poilievre in New York to pitch closer Canada-U.S. ties

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks to workers at Cavalier Tool and Manufacturing Ltd., in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted September 10, 2026 12:46 pm.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is in New York City, where his office says he’s doing media interviews to “fight for tariff-free trade” with the United States.

Speaking to CNBC this morning, Poilievre pitched a stronger North America and said he wants Canada and the U.S. to work together to confront rivalries abroad.

The Tory leader was asked whether he thinks the damage to the Canada-U.S. relationship can be repaired once President Donald Trump’s term has ended.

Poilievre said the countries can work together if the administration wants free trade, but noted Canada is already diversifying its trade around the world.

A news release about the stateside trip said the Conservative leader plans to honour the victims of the 9/11 attacks and highlight the contributions of Canadians in the aftermath.

Poilievre’s office says he will visit the 9/11 memorial museum this evening, though he is not attending the commemoration ceremony in New York on Friday, which is not open to the public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2026.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

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