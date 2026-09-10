Police say two men and two male youths are facing more than 200 charges after a months‑long investigation into a property‑crime ring connected to dozens of commercial break‑ins, vehicle thefts and fraud‑related offences across Durham Region and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

The probe — dubbed Project Magenta — was launched after officers identified links between a series of smash‑and‑grab break‑ins, stolen vehicles, attempted vehicle thefts, thefts from vehicles, licence‑plate thefts and fraud offences. Investigators say the group operated between June and September 2026, committing 36 incidents across Durham and Toronto.

Police allege the suspects frequently used stolen vehicles to carry out crimes, including ramming them into storefronts to gain entry.

Project Magenta was launched after officers identified links between a series of smash‑and‑grab break‑ins, stolen vehicles, attempted vehicle thefts, thefts from vehicles, licence‑plate thefts and fraud offences. Photo: DRPS/Vimeo.

A string of high‑value break‑ins

The investigation began after two smash‑and‑grab break‑ins at trading card retailers in Ajax on June 14, where suspects stole an estimated $148,000 in merchandise. Officers later linked the same group to a break‑and‑enter at Oliver Jewellery in Pickering, where stolen vehicles were allegedly used in an attempt to force entry.

Businesses targeted included jewellery stores, cannabis dispensaries, trading card shops and pawn shops. Police say the offences connected to Project Magenta resulted in nearly $1 million in losses and damages to businesses, vehicle owners and the community.

Video footage of several incidents — including commercial break‑ins and an attempted carjacking — has been released by investigators.

Acting Deputy Chief Glenn Courneyea said the scale of the investigation underscores the impact of coordinated property crime on local communities.

“Organized property crime is not a victimless offence. It causes significant financial harm, undermines the community’s perception of safety, and fuels further criminal activity.”

4 suspects arrested, more charges expected

Police executed multiple search warrants at homes across the GTA, arresting four suspects without incident and recovering property believed to be tied to several offences.

Those charged include:

Mahith Sivananthan, 18, of Pickering — charges include possession of stolen property, disguise with intent, break‑and‑enter, mischief, attempted theft over $5,000 and theft of motor vehicle.

Mohammad Sakrak, 18, of Toronto — charged with possession of stolen property, theft of motor vehicle and disguise with intent.

A 16‑year‑old male from Toronto — charged with break‑and‑enter, disguise with intent, possession of break‑in instruments and possession of stolen property.

A 15‑year‑old male from Pickering — charges include robbery, possession of stolen property, theft of motor vehicle, attempted theft, disguise with intent, break‑and‑enter and mischief.

All four were held for bail hearings.

Police say Project Magenta remains active, with investigators continuing to review evidence seized during search warrants and examining additional incidents believed to be connected to the group. More charges are anticipated.