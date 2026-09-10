Edmonton Oilers lose support of superfan ‘Mama Stanley’ after Formenton signing

The Edmonton Oilers announcement to sign a former Team Canada junior player acquitted of sexual assault last year has come as a massive bodycheck to one longtime superfan.

Mary Loewen — affectionately known among Oilers fans as “Mama Stanley” for dressing as a sequined Stanley Cup during the playoffs — took to social media to say she’d no longer support the team.

“I am deeply disappointed by the Edmonton Oilers’ decision to sign Alex Formenton,” Loewen’s post Wednesday says.

“Although he was acquitted in court, I cannot ignore my conscience or what this decision represents to me.”

Loewen did not immediately respond to a request for an interview.

The NHL team announced earlier Wednesday it had signed Formenton to a one-year contract worth US$850,000. He was one of five players from Canada’s 2018 world junior team accused of sexual assault.

The charges stemmed from an encounter with a woman after a Hockey Canada gala in London, Ont. The NHL later reinstated all five players after charges were dropped.

After the signing, Formenton said he was grateful to join the team after what he called a “difficult road.”

A longtime hockey fan, Loewen caught Oiler fever during the team’s heyday in the mid-1980s, when the team won its first of five Stanley Cups.

In recent years, she developed the Mama Stanley persona and has been a regular fixture at Oilers games, with other team diehards posing for pictures with her.

Some of her fans live as far away as Germany and Australia.

Loewen’s post Wednesday says her decision to no longer support the Oilers isn’t tied to the team’s already-signed players, but to management’s decision to bring on Formenton.

She says she feels betrayed and that she’s lost a team she’s supported for most of her life.

“As a sexual assault survivor, I must stand by my morals and stand with the woman at the centre of this case,” she said.

“For that reason, as long as Formenton remains an Oiler, I CANNOT AND WILL NOT support or cheer for this team.”

The Oilers were eliminated from the first round of last season’s Stanley Cup playoffs after a 5-2 Game 6 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. The team fell in the final in both 2024 and 2025 to the Florida Panthers.

Loewen’s post did not state whether she’d back another team. She ended her post by saying she was still “Mama Stanley.”

“Mama Stanley belongs to ME — not the Edmonton Oilers organization,” she said.

“She represents BELIEVE, kindness, children, survivors and community. I will not abandon her or EVER compromise her values.”