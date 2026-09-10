A 16‑year‑old boy is recovering from non‑life‑threatening injuries after Hamilton police say he was randomly stabbed by a man in the city’s west end on Wednesday evening.

Police were called around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 to the area of Main Street West and Frid Street after the teen phoned 911, reporting he had been attacked by an unknown man and believed he had been stabbed.

Officers found the victim shortly after arriving on scene. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors confirmed his injuries were not life‑threatening.

Several roads in the area were temporarily closed as officers searched for the suspect. Police say a 37‑year‑old Hamilton man was located nearby and arrested without incident.

Members of the Hamilton Police K9 Unit later searched the surrounding area and recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the attack.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or video footage to contact local authorities.