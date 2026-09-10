16-year-old stabbed in random attack in Hamilton; police arrest suspect

A Hamilton Police Service shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 10, 2026 6:35 am.

A 16‑year‑old boy is recovering from non‑life‑threatening injuries after Hamilton police say he was randomly stabbed by a man in the city’s west end on Wednesday evening.

Police were called around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 to the area of Main Street West and Frid Street after the teen phoned 911, reporting he had been attacked by an unknown man and believed he had been stabbed.

Officers found the victim shortly after arriving on scene. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors confirmed his injuries were not life‑threatening.

Several roads in the area were temporarily closed as officers searched for the suspect. Police say a 37‑year‑old Hamilton man was located nearby and arrested without incident.

Members of the Hamilton Police K9 Unit later searched the surrounding area and recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the attack.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or video footage to contact local authorities.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Olivia Chow paints a picture of two different Torontos in re-election campaign bid

Olivia Chow formally kicked off her re-election bid in the 2026 mayoral race on Wednesday night. Speaking to a packed house at the Danforth Music Hall, Chow painted a picture of two different futures...

9h ago

AC/DC concert at Rogers Stadium cancelled due to damage from last week’s storm

An AC/DC concert that was scheduled to take place at Rogers Stadium on Sept. 16 has been cancelled following extensive damage done to the performance venue during last week’s storm. A statement from...

12h ago

Section of King St. W. closed for some TIFF days; TTC streetcars to divert

A section of King Street West will be closed during certain days of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which means TTC streetcar diversions will also be in effect. King will be closed between...

6m ago

Couple convicted of murdering neighbour in Liberty Village expected to be sentenced this week

A couple convicted of the murder of Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib in 2023 are expected to be sentenced this week after a Toronto jury returned with a guilty verdict in early June after a month-long trial. Khoa...

14h ago

Top Stories

Olivia Chow paints a picture of two different Torontos in re-election campaign bid

Olivia Chow formally kicked off her re-election bid in the 2026 mayoral race on Wednesday night. Speaking to a packed house at the Danforth Music Hall, Chow painted a picture of two different futures...

9h ago

AC/DC concert at Rogers Stadium cancelled due to damage from last week’s storm

An AC/DC concert that was scheduled to take place at Rogers Stadium on Sept. 16 has been cancelled following extensive damage done to the performance venue during last week’s storm. A statement from...

12h ago

Section of King St. W. closed for some TIFF days; TTC streetcars to divert

A section of King Street West will be closed during certain days of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which means TTC streetcar diversions will also be in effect. King will be closed between...

6m ago

Couple convicted of murdering neighbour in Liberty Village expected to be sentenced this week

A couple convicted of the murder of Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib in 2023 are expected to be sentenced this week after a Toronto jury returned with a guilty verdict in early June after a month-long trial. Khoa...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos