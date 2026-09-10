Harry Styles to play two shows in Toronto at Rogers Stadium next year

FILE - Harry Styles appears in the press room at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

By Kaitlyn McGrath, The Canadian Press

Posted September 10, 2026 10:27 am.

Last Updated September 10, 2026 10:34 am.

TORONTO — Harry Styles fans, get ready to dance some more.

The British pop star will play two shows in Toronto next year as part of his expanded “Together, Together” tour.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer will perform at Rogers Stadium on May 7 and May 8, marking his first tour stop in Toronto since 2022.

It’s the only Canadian stop listed among the 25 new dates across 12 cities.

Styles is currently in the midst of a 30-night residency at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, which is set to wrap in October.

Rogers Stadium has been in the news recently after the north Toronto outdoor concert venue sustained extensive damage caused by a major thunderstorm last week.

Live Nation, the operator of the stadium, says engineers determined that sections affected by the severe weather event will need to be removed and rebuilt, leading to the cancellation of an AC/DC concert that was scheduled for Sept. 16.

The show was set to be the last of the season for the 50,000-capacity venue.

The news release says tickets for Styles’ North American shows will go on sale Sept. 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2026.

Kaitlyn McGrath, The Canadian Press

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